Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Chersonisos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chersonisos, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 151m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 147m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
€710,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Chersonisos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir