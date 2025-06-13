Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 241 m² in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Hotel 241 m²
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
$553,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go