Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Vilia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Vilia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vilia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go