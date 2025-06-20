Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Patras
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 360 sq.m in the Western Peloponnese. The first floor consi…
$462,019
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go