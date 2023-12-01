Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nikaia, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipal Unit of Nikaia, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipal Unit of Nikaia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus County in the area of Nikea. Orientation:  Brig…
€95,000
per month
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipal Unit of Nikaia, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipal Unit of Nikaia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus County in the area of Nikea.  Orientation:  Bri…
€160,000
per month
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
