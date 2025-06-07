Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 136 square meters in central Greece. The townhouse is loc…
$307,339
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 90 square meters in central Greece. The townhouse is loca…
$204,892
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$187,874
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground…
$281,811
