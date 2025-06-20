Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Efpalio, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. in central Greece. The first floor consists of one be…
$98,179
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters in central Greece. The first flo…
$346,514
