Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Afetes
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Afetes, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$437,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Afetes, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go