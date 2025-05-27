Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Kouvaras Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale of 150 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The ground …
$296,319
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse for sale of 150 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The second …
$341,907
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$313,123
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$271,373
