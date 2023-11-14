Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Korydallos, Greece

2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€240,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 111 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€285,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Property Code: 1255 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 70 m2, …
€40,000
Mir