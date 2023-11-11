Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Lake Community
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lake Community, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Limnes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Limnes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€495,000

Properties features in Lake Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir