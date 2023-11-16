Residential properties for sale in St. Stephen's Community, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrygialos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€290,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrygialos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, 2 s…
€490,000
3 room apartment with city view in Makrygialos, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€250,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Makrygialos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€230,000
2 room apartment with city view in Makrygialos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€230,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€490,000

