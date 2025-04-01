Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kilkis
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kilkis, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$130,468
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in demos kilkis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kilkis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
$558,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kilkis, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes