Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassopaia Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Kassopaia Municipal Unit, Greece

сommercial property
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 350 m² in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 350 m²
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a mini hotel of 350 sq.m located in Kassiopi, one of the most famous villages on C…
$3,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 300 m² in Katavolos, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
$571,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 300 m² in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Rooms to let for sale in the picturesque village in the north of Corfu! This beachfront prop…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 450 m² in Kariotiko, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
In the area of Kassiopi, there ares 4 houses for sale. 1st house of 140 sq m consists of 3 b…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go