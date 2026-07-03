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Houses for sale in Karystos, Greece

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2 bedroom house in Karystos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In one of the most desirable coastal locations of Southern Evia, just moments from the sea a…
$468,510
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