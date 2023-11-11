Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Ioannina Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

Ioannina
4
Ioannina Municipality
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Hotel with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
Hotel with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Area 625 m²
For sale a wonderful hotel in the charming area of Ano Pedina in the municipality of Zagori.…
€1,000,000
Hotel in Epirus, Greece
Hotel
Epirus, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale a hotel is put up, which consists of 3 buildings ( 17 rooms - 38 rooms ). The hotel…
€1,40M
Hotel with parking, with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
Hotel with parking, with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Area 370 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the Yanina area in Epirus. The hotel area is 370 sq.m, the room f…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallirroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
€1,90M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
€1,40M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€1,000,000

Property types in Ioannina Regional Unit

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir