  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Georgioupoli

Lands for sale in Georgioupoli, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€480,000
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1239 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€110,000
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 288000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€16,00M
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4519 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 15503 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 923 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8923 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€200,000
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 19280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€500,000
