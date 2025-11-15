Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Epirus, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Konitsa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Konitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
A renovated 1st-floor apartment in the center of Konitsa, with 94 sq.m of interior space and…
$133,682
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
$298,913
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Epirus, Greece

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go