Apartments for sale in Edessa, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Pella. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€130,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments situated in a residential complex in the picturesque mountain village ne…
€34,000

