Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Drama
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Drama, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with sea view in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€269,000

Properties features in Drama, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir