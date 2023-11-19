Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Pella
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Pella, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€82,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€70,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pella, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir