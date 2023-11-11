UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Corfu
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Corfu
119
Clear all
121 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
400 m²
Hotel is 400 square meters in the south of Corfu Island. The windows offer sea views. The f…
€620,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kamara, Greece
1
150 m²
1
Property for sale in the area of Sinarades.The property with a total area of 150 sq.m consis…
€240,000
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
400 m²
1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Lefkimmi, Greece
1
101 m²
1
For sale business of 101 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale ground floor shop with a…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
1 350 m²
2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
200 m²
2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Gousades, Greece
1
220 m²
1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are s…
€260,000
Recommend
Office
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
366 m²
2/2
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
€860,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1
130 m²
1
For Sale 4 apartments which function as accommodation for rent.The apartments are located in…
€185,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alimatades, Greece
1
193 m²
1
For sale building with 6 apartments for rent.The building consists of 4 studios on the groun…
€205,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kavos, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Kavos, Greece
16
385 m²
1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€420,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Recommend
Commercial
Glyfada, Greece
525 m²
2/2
It is recently renovated (2019), all apartments are furnished, have an equipped kitchen with…
€800,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Acharavi, Greece
700 m²
2/2
The complex has been recently renovated (2018-2019) and is located within a plot of 6 acres.…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1 200 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
4
260 m²
2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
105
3 863 m²
1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Recommend
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
249 000 m²
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…
€200,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel with the beach Magnificent hotel on the north coast o…
€13,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
17 500 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Magnificent hotel with beach Awesome huge hotel in the most…
€60,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Kassiopi, Greece
1
300 m²
1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Peroulades, Greece
1
500 m²
1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
1
1
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kompitsi, Greece
1
400 m²
1
In the West of Corfu, in the are of Kontogialos, there is a building for sale of 400 sq.m, c…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
4 600 m²
1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Peroulades, Greece
1
1 500 m²
1
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Price on request
Recommend
