Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Corfu

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Corfu, Greece

Corfu
119
121 property total found
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 400 m²
 Hotel is 400 square meters in the south of Corfu Island. The windows offer sea views. The f…
€620,000
Commercial 1 room in Kamara, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kamara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Property for sale in the area of Sinarades.The property with a total area of 150 sq.m consis…
€240,000
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Commercial 1 room in Lefkimmi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 101 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale ground floor shop with a…
Price on request
Hotel in Karousades, Greece
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Hotel 1 room in Gousades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are s…
€260,000
Office in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Office
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Area 366 m²
Floor 2/2
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
€860,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale 4 apartments which function as accommodation for rent.The apartments are located in…
€185,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alimatades, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alimatades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building with 6 apartments for rent.The building consists of 4 studios on the groun…
€205,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
€620,000
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€420,000
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Commercial in Glyfada, Greece
Commercial
Glyfada, Greece
Area 525 m²
Floor 2/2
It is recently renovated (2019), all apartments are furnished, have an equipped kitchen with…
€800,000
Restaurant in Acharavi, Greece
Restaurant
Acharavi, Greece
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex has been recently renovated (2018-2019) and is located within a plot of 6 acres.…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 105
Area 3 863 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Manufacture in Igoumenitsa, Greece
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
Area 249 000 m²
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…
€200,000
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel with the beach Magnificent hotel on the north coast o…
€13,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 17 500 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Magnificent hotel with beach Awesome huge hotel in the most…
€60,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Kompitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
In the West of Corfu, in the are of Kontogialos, there is a building for sale of 400 sq.m, c…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Price on request

Property types in Municipality of Corfu

hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir