Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Corfu
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
8
3 BHK
10
4 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Kastania, Greece
4
1
90 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€245,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
1
75 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
170 m²
1
For sale, a 170 sq.m apartment in the heart of Corfu town! The apartment is located on the 2…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
104 m²
Apartment of 104 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the second floor …
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chrisiida, Greece
4
2
116 m²
1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€220,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Pavliana, Greece
3
1
71 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
1
115 m²
1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€480,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€850,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
1
45 m²
1
2 studios for sale in the Benitses area.Apartments 20 sq.m. and 25 sq.m.They consist of one …
€125,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chlomos, Greece
3
75 m²
3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
Recommend
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море, with кондиционер
Kato Korakiana, Greece
6
4
240 m²
2/2
The complex has been renovated in 2007, it's only 500m from the beach of Dassia and consists…
€550,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
151 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 151 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€900,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamara, Greece
4
2
172 m²
2
For sale duplex of 172 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The duplex is situated on the first…
€190,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2
1
55 m²
-1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
1
77 m²
1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€330,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pelekas, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale a flat of 100 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Kondogialos in the west of Corfu.…
€350,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
75 m²
1
For sale an apartment 75 sq.m in the heart of the old town of Corfu, in an excellent locatio…
€280,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
288 m²
1
For sale 2 flats on the 2d and 3d floor, each 96 sq.m, as well as an attic floor of 96 sq.m …
€950,000
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Gouvia, Greece
4
3
160 m²
1/1
Luxurious, fully furnished apartment of 160 sq.m, located in the area of Kommenos, the mos…
€680,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
59 m²
1
For sale is an apartment of 59 sq.m in the heart of the historical center of Corfu town. The…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Sivota, Greece
3
2
2/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Sivota of Thesprotia for 125.000€ (Listing No W4095). Another …
€125,000
Recommend
6 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
8
2
230 m²
3/3
Excellent building condition, build with quality materials.Partially furnished with electric…
€650,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2
2
94 m²
Superb apartment featuring minimalist spaces in a prestigious area. SmartHome with all the l…
€680,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2
3
180 m²
Ideally located in one of the most romantic and sought after parts of Corfu town, this apart…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
3
145 m²
These charming, classic-style apartments are conveniently located in the city center. The pr…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€200,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
2
137 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€300,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2
1
105 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kontokali, Greece
4
1
135 m²
1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€245,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
2
179 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€650,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map
