Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Kefallinia

Lands for sale in Municipality of Kefallinia, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Lixouri, Greece
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€74,500
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€110,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Fiskardo, Greece
Plot of land
Fiskardo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, city view. …
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Thiramonas, Greece
Plot of land
Thiramonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€120,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Faraklata, Greece
Plot of land
Faraklata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€110,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir