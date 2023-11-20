Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kefallinia, Greece

3 properties total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukerata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
€85,000
Call
Close
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kompothekrata, Greece
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 12
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…
€1,98M
Call
Close
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kourkoumelata, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kourkoumelata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …
€690,000
Call
Close
