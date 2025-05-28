Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Asprovalta, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 129 square meters in Asprovalt. The first floor co…
$210,905
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in Asprovalt. The second floor c…
$490,212
Leave a request
