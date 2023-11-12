Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Arta Municipality, Greece

Arta
7
7 properties total found
4 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
The modern villa is located in Fourka village 400 meters from its center and 3800 meters to …
€450,000
3 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The maisonette is located in a center of Fourka in front of a nice sandy beach. There is a l…
€430,000
1 room apartment in Peta, Greece
1 room apartment
Peta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €75.000 . This 50 sq…
€75,000
4 room house in Arta Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The modern villas are located in Fourka village 900 meters to the picturesque sandy beach. T…
€330,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisoneta is located in Fourka village 600 meters from sandy beach. The maisonetta is locate…
€169,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This maisonetta is located  in Fourka village only 30 meters from the picturesque sandy beac…
€195,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Arta Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Arta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/3
The apartment is located in the complex of houses in Fourka village only 150 meters from the…
€60,000

