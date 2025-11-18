Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Apokoronas
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

9 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$410,337
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
$387,159
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
$514,444
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$328,820
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$328,820
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
$576,203
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$405,008
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$445,498
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Price on request
