Villas for sale in Agia Triada, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Angelochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€970,000
