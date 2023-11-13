Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agia Triada
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Agia Triada, Greece

4 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€180,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€200,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€220,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Angelochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale a maisonette of 155 m² in Aggelochori
€169,000
