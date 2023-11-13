Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agia Triada
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Agia Triada, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€90,000
1 room Cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-storey building for sale in the center of Agia Triada . It is consisted of 4 appartments…
€180,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 286 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€330,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€140,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€300,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€235,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€175,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 370 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€320,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€620,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir