Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agia Triada
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Agia Triada, Greece

2 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4284 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €265.000 . This 2…
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€220,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€115,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Property Code: HPS714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €220.000. This 117 …
€220,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on t…
€172,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir