Villas for sale in Hesse, Germany

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Villas in Hesse, Germany

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6 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,39M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,90M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern smart home with a central location in the spa town of Bad Homburg. Number of roo…
$2,15M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 2-storey house (7 rooms) in one of the central areas of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
$2,96M
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Villa 9 rooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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