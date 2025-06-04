Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Duisburg
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Duisburg, Germany

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 496 m²
Apartment house in Duisburghouse area 496 m25 apartments2 car seats4 floors
$492,051
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Duisburg is the largest river port in Europe at the confluence of the Rhine and Ruhr rivers.…
$452,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Duisburg, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go