Residential complex Damp

Kiel, Germany
$180,257
ID: 33893
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Germany
  State
    Schleswig-Holstein
  City
    Kiel

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Economy class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Dump (Baltic Sea). New apartments from €153,000. KfW 40, full trim, parking. Delivery 2025

Text of the announcement:

📍 Germany, state of Schleswig-Holstein, resort Damp (Damp)
🏗 Construction complex, delivery: [to specify the year, for example, 2025]
🏷 PRICE: from 153,000 € | Areas: 32.51 to 72.75 m2

Dump is a picturesque resort on the Baltic Sea coast, known for its MEDICLIN rehabilitation center, wellness infrastructure and active recreation. Located between Kiel and Flensburg, it is an ideal place to live by the sea or invest in rent.

🏢 Project

Modern 5-storey residential building for 144 apartments. Architecture and engineering meet strict German standards for energy efficiency and comfort.

Parameter ValueEnterprise5All apartments144Square32.51 - 72.75 m2Balconies92 apartmentsTerrace47 apartmentsEffect✅Barrierless access✅ (all apartments)

⚡️ Energy Efficiency (KfW 40 NH)

The house is certified according to the KfW 40 standard - maximum energy efficiency and minimum heating bills:

  • Triple windows

  • Heat pumps (heating and HWS)

  • Photovoltaic panels (solar batteries) on the roof

  • High level of thermal insulation

✅ Low operating costs
✅ Comfortable microclimate all year round
✅ Possibility of obtaining a preferential loan KfW

🛋 Facilities of the apartment

Apartments are rented "turnkey" - come and live:

Kitchen:

  • Fully equipped kitchen built-in equipment:
    refrigerator
    - stove
    - oven cabinet
    - hood

Bathroom:

  • Suspension toilet

  • Shower without a threshold (comfortable for all ages)

  • LED-lit mirror

  • Warm floor.

Living rooms:

  • Vinyl floors under the tree (wear-resistant, warm)

  • Large windows – maximum natural light

Studios - fully furnished (furniture included).

🚗 INFRASTRUCTURE AND PARKING

  • Parking space is included in the price of each apartment

  • Underground garage - storage of bicycles, weather protection

  • Elevator to all floors

🌊 Location and Investment

Dump is:

  • ✅ Baltic Sea, beaches, nature

  • ✅ The largest rehabilitation center MEDICLIN (hundreds of employees and patients = rental demand)

  • ✅ Wellness, water sports, walks, restaurants

  • ✅ Transport accessibility: Kiel (40 min), Flensburg (50 min), Hamburg (1.5 h)

What to buy for:

  • 🏡 Permanent residence in an ecologically clean area

  • 💼 Rental (required from medical workers, tourists, patients of the clinic)

  • 📈 Investment in a growing resort region

💰 Purchase conditions

  • Cost: from 153,000 euros (depending on the area and floor)

  • Installment from the developer (specified individually)

  • Mortgages for non-residents (up to 50–60%)

  • Full legal support of the transaction in Russian and German

  • Assistance in opening an account in a German bank

📩Write to chat - I'll send:

  • Current price list and planning

  • Project presentation and 3D visualization

  • Area and rental information

  • Organize an online display or consultation with the developer

Price: from 153,000 €
Location: Germany, Damp, Baltic Sea
Delivery: 2025
Class: KfW 40, premium energy efficiency

#Germany #Damp #BalticSea #Real EstateIn Germany #KfW40 #Dying Apartment #Energy EfficientHome #InvestmentIn Germany #NewSea #SubKey

Location on the map

Kiel, Germany
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Kiel, Germany
