Shops for sale in Munich, Germany

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Stores in Munich, Germany

;
сommercial properties
24
hotels
3
apartment buildings
4
investment properties
4
2 properties total found
Shop 600 m² in Munich, Germany
Shop 600 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 600 m²
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
$4,73M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 600 m² in Munich, Germany
Shop 600 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 600 m²
EDEKA supermarket in Munich!Edeka Group is the largest German supermarket corporation since …
$4,76M
Leave a request
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