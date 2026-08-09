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Townhouses in Hesse, Germany

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Frankfurt
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4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey townhouse in a quiet area of Frankfurt on Main.The house offers the new …
$656,480
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of ​​Frankf…
$1,58M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse for sale in a quiet area of ​​Frankfurt am Main. The house offers t…
$596,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankfurt on …
$1,74M
Leave a request
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