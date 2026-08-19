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Offices for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

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сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Office 949 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 949 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with l…
$3,57M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 3 200 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 3 200 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale is a 7-storey prestigious office and commercial building located in the heart of Fr…
$20,02M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 949 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 949 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the Frankfurt suburb of Main with long-…
$3,60M
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Office 950 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 950 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 950 m²
Package of commercial premises with long-term indexed leases in the suburbs of Frankfurt!Qua…
$4,01M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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