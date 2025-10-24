Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Berlin
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Berlin, Germany

сommercial property
18
hotels
3
apartment buildings
3
investment properties
4
1 property total found
Shop 1 068 m² in Berlin, Germany
Shop 1 068 m²
Berlin, Germany
Area 1 068 m²
$5,34M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go