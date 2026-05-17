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Cottages for sale in Telavi, Georgia

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Telavi, Georgia
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
Telavi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
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