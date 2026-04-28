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Monthly rent of restaurants in Tbilisi, Georgia

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Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Rustaveli ave in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Rustaveli ave
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
200 sq.m. commercial space for rent on Mtatsminda, Rustaveli ave, on the ground floor, with …
$5,000
per month
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