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Long term penthouses for rent in Tbilisi, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Floor 5/6
5-room duplex penthouse for rent in Vera, Pikris Gora, Anjaparidze Street, on the 5th-6th (6…
$2,500
per month
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment for rent in Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 11/14
00995557100075 for rent vake faliashvili str. 67 112 m² 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 11/14 f…
$2,800
per month
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