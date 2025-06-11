Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Tbilisi, Georgia

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/12
Newly renovated apartment for rent in bagebi, tskneti highway, new building. 32 sqm fl…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/23
Apartment for rent in tbilisi saburtalo area full furnished renovated one in arkturi complex
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Studio Apartment is For Rent in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio Apartment is For Rent in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/18
Studio Flat for rent in Tbilisi , Georgia is located in one of the best and cozy area in Tbi…
$450
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 20/22
apartment for rent in tbilisi shartava saburtalo x2 fusion complex
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 13/17
apartment for rent in tbilisi saburtalo demax
$700
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 13/18
apartment for rent in tbilisi isani
$500
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/10
apartment for rent in in tbilisi gldani
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 22/23
Studio for rent for 6-12 months in the Shartava Fusion business class complex in the Saburta…
$600
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 17/23
Apartment for rent in tbilisi saburtalo x2 development. full furnished newly built renovated one.
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/6
apartment for rent in tbilisi saburtalo your house in jikia complex.
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 10/11
apartment for rent in Tbilisi saburtalo sairme street
$1,250
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/17
Studio for rent for 6-12 months in the Saburtalo district, Tbilisi. The apartment has a des…
$500
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/10
apartment for rent in didi dighome tbilisi
$400
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/15
apartment for rent in varketili tbilisi
$800
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 12/22
apartment for rent in archi isani tbilisi
$800
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/11
apartment for rent in avlabari tbilisi
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
apartment for rent in didi dighome giorgi brtskinvale street
$400
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/7
apartment or rent in tiblisi your house in jikia complex
$900
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/12
apartment for rent in gldani tbilisi
$500
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/21
apartment for rent in tbilisi isani
$700
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/17
Studio for rent for 6-12 months in the Saburtalo district, Tbilisi. The apartment has a des…
$500
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 11/23
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi saburtalo archi tamarashvili complex.full urnished and newly r…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/32
Studio for rent for 6-12 months in the Saburtalo district, Tbilisi. The apartment has a des…
$500
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/9
Studio for rent for 6-12 months in the Vake district, Tbilisi. The apartment has a designer…
$450
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/7
apartment for ret in tbilisi vake
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
apartment for rent in saburtalo tbilisi
$750
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/10
2 bedroom apartment in vashlijvari tbilisi
$700
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 12/15
Studio apartment for rent for 6-12 months on the 12th floor in the Saburtalo area, near Lake…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 15/15
apartment for rent in gldani archi complex tbilisi
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/17
Newly renovated studio apartment for rent on Saburtalo, politkovskaya street, arcturi buildi…
$400
per month
Leave a request