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Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Tbilisi, Georgia

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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 13/2
Exclusive by It.Is Realty: Unique Duplex in the Heart of Saburtalo! Experience premium ur…
$285,000
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Agency
It.Is Realty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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