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Residential properties for sale in Samegrelo-Upper Svaneti, Georgia

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in 12, Georgia
4 bedroom house
12, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique house for sale in the heart of the quiet, cozy town of Poti on the Black Sea coast.…
$130,000
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Apartment in 24, Georgia
Apartment
24, Georgia
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
✨ Rare lot in the residential heart of Batumi: spaciousness and style opposite "Hopa"Spaciou…
$85,000
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8 bedroom House in Senaki, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Senaki, Georgia
Bedrooms 8
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 3
Senaki, Tamar Street 26 is for sale a three-story private house of 354 sq.m. with its own la…
$49,200
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