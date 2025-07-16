Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Georgia

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse 800 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Warehouse 800 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 800 m²
Commercial business object is rented (warehouses, 2 offices, production facilities, parking,…
$1,700
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Warehouse 2 600 m² in Mukhrani, Georgia
Warehouse 2 600 m²
Mukhrani, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 4
$15,267
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go