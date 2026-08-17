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Long term townhouses for rent in Georgia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profi…
$3,500
per month
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