Houses for sale in Ozurgeti, Georgia

2 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Ozurgeti, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
On the ground floor: 3 rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. There are 6 rooms on the second flo…
$50,000
6 room house in Ozurgeti, Georgia
6 room house
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 883 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house of 318 sq.m for sale in Ozurgeti, at 4 Chokhatauri Street. The land plot is 56…
$33,000
