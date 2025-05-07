Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ozurgeti, Georgia

6 room house in Ozurgeti, Georgia
6 room house
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 883 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house of 318 sq.m for sale in Ozurgeti, at 4 Chokhatauri Street. The land plot is 56…
$33,000
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
