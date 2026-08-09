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Houses for sale in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

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4 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Ozurgeti, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
On the ground floor: 3 rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. There are 6 rooms on the second flo…
$57,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Shekvetili, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottage for sale on the coast, just 300 meters from the famous magnetic sand beach in the ac…
$99,000
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Townhouse in Shekvetili, Georgia
Townhouse
Shekvetili, Georgia
Area 455 m²
For sale a large-scale townhouse on the first line of the sea in Shekvetili 🏖️🏠📍 Location: S…
$370,000
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6 room house in Ozurgeti, Georgia
6 room house
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 883 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house of 318 sq.m for sale in Ozurgeti, at 4 Chokhatauri Street. The land plot is 56…
$33,000
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